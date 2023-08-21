Disarmament pre-condition for talks: Yechury on Manipur crisis

IMPHAL, Aug 20: The government must ensure disarmament to

start the talks with the warring Kuki and Meitei communities

for resolving the crisis in Manipur, CPI(M) general secretary

Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the Manipur Press Club, Yechury said

the ”double engine” government of the BJP should double its

efforts in resolving the conflict, which has been going on for

over three months.

”There has to be some sort of dialogue and discussion, and that

is where the governments — both Centre and state — have the

primary responsibility. If it’s a double-engine government, then

please make double-energy efforts to try and bring everybody

together to a table. We have done this in the past. It is the only

way all problems that India has faced in last 75 years have been

resolved,” he said.

”Disarmament should be a pre-condition for the talks. Talks

have to begin with ceasefire, and then it should proceed on the

issues,” he added.

Yechury also urged the Centre to send a parliamentary

delegation to the state.

The governments at the Centre and in the state are either

incompetent or complacent, he alleged, pointing to the

continuing violence since May 3.

”We have told the Centre repeatedly — send a delegation of all

political parties in Parliament led by Union Home Minister Amit

Shah to Manipur,” he said, also urging the government to hold

meetings with opposition parties in the state.

Yechury alleged that there were no basic amenities at the relief

camps where the people affected by the violence were staying.

”We appealed to Governor Anusuiya Uikey to interfere for

ensuring the amenities,” he said.

Yechury led a four-member delegation of his party to the state

on a three-day visit, which began on Friday.

Besides meeting the governor, members of the delegation also

visited relief camps in Churachandpur and Moirang.

Over 160 people have been killed in the ethnic clashes that

broke out in the state in May. (PTI)