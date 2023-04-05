23 C
Dozen Students Hurt In Bus Mishap In Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, April 4 (NNN): At least 13 people – 12 students and one handyman– were injured in a bus accident in Ukhrul district of Manipur on Tuesday.

A police report said that the bus carrying students of Pettigrew College, Ukhrul, met with the accident allegedly due to brake failure at Khararphung of the district, around 10.20 am.

The bus nearly turned upside down injuring as many as 12 students including seven girls on board and the handyman of the bus. All the injured students were immediately rushed to Leishiphung Christian hospital, the police also stated.

One of the injured students was discharged as he sustained minor injuries while the handyman of the bus who sustained critical injuries has been shifted to a hospital in Imphal.

The other students were treated at the same hospital where they were evacuated soon after the accident, the police also said.

The 35 Assam Rifles pressed into service a recovery van to remove the bus that blocked the road partially, a report said.

