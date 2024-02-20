16.1 C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Drug menace, increasing suicides more serious than militancy: VPP legislator

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Voice of the People Party (VPP) legislator from Nongkrem Ardent M Basaiawmoit said on Monday that the menace of drugs and increased in suicide cases are more serious than the problem of militancy in Meghalaya.

He then sought to know whether extortion is one of the reasons leading to price rise in Meghalaya.

Debating on the Governor’s address in the Meghalaya assembly, Basaiawmoit alleged that police are running the toll gates.

“NHAI alleged most of the toll gates are being run by the police. If police, who are supposed to deal with extortion, are engaging in extortion so where are we heading?” he asked.

He also reminded that clean governance is a driving force of development.

Basaiawmoit while lauding the government’s effort to create livelihood opportunities through the agriculture department, also asked the state government to ensure that launching of government schemes should not be turned into political platforms to allow party men to dominate the event.

On the boundary dispute with Assam, the VPP leader said he doesn’t want to speak much on the MoU signed between the two states for resolving the six of the twelve areas of difference.

“The statement made by one of the deputy chief ministers is a testimony of the fact that not everyone is satisfied with the decision of the state government,” he stated. (NNN)

