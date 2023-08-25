VPP asks for state govt intervention in MCTA, NRHU stalemate

SHILLONG, Aug 24: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) asked

the Meghalaya State government to intervene and put an end

to the present stalemate between the Meghalaya College

Teachers’ Association (MCTA) and the Vice Chancellor of North

Eastern Hill University (NEHU) over the implementation of the

National Education Policy (NEP) in Meghalaya.

“Therefore, in the interest of the students and the education in

the State we would like to urge upon the state government to

intervene into the matter, and put an end to the present

stalemate between the MCTA and the VC of NEHU,” VPP chief

Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said in a statement.

He said the VPP is extremely concerned with the present

impasse that existed between the MCTA and the NEHU vice

chancellor about the latter's decision to implement the

National Education Policy 2020 in this academic session.

Basaiawmoit said the party is also concerned about the plight

of the students and the effectiveness of teaching if certain

issues are not addressed, e.g., infrastructure, increase in the

number of teachers, etc, before the new policy is put in place.

“The party also caution the people and especially the students

not to be influenced by those who wish to implement this

policy within this academic year without taking into

consideration the above mentioned problems,” he added.

Categorically maintaining that the VPP is not against the NEP,

Basaiawmoit said that rather the VPP is questioning the

preparedness of various institutions and colleges to implement

the same within this academic year in the light of the issues

cited above.

“It is understood that the NEP 2020 offers various courses to

the students which also includes vocational courses, therefore

additional classrooms to accommodate the increasing number

of students, and teachers to teach the newly introduced

courses have to be addressed first,” he said.

The VPP president further expressed concern over the

government’s ”unwillingness” to create teaching positions in

the colleges which compels the college authorities to create

their own teaching positions, which are not at par with those of

the UGC sanctioned posts. This results not only disparity in

terms of pay scales, but also in terms of workload.

The NEP 2020 also stresses on the need to ultimately give

autonomy to colleges, which will make it difficult for the state

government to regulate the functioning of colleges and

institutions, and therefore give them freedom to decide on the

fee structure which will have a direct bearing on the students

especially those from poor background

The VPP also reminded about the decision of the state

government to accept the CUET without taking into

consideration the problem that the students have to

encounter.

“A large number of students have been denied admission for

their undergraduate courses due to lack of examination centers

in the State and could not appear for said cuet exam.

Therefore, the Voice of the People Party does not want the

same fate to await the students with regards to the NEP,”

Basaiawmoit stated. (NNN)