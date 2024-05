AIZAWL, May 12: Drugs worth Rs 9.3 crore have been seized in Mizoram’s Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces raided Zokhawthar village on Saturday and seized 3.1 kg of crystal methamphetamine concealed in tea packets, it said.

The seized consignment was handed over to the state police, it added. (PTI)