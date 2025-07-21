25.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 21, 2025
type here...

ECI invites TMP delegation for meeting on July 23: Pradyot Debbarma

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Jul y 20: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited a delegation of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) for a meeting on July 23 to discuss the concerns raised by the party about possible enrolment of illegal immigrants in Tripura’s voter roll, TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said.

The meeting has been called following a request from the TMP, a constituent of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

- Advertisement -

 “After we raised our concerns about possible enrolment of illegal immigrants in Tripura’s voter roll and demanded a Bihar – like Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India has called us for a meeting on July 23 to discuss these issues,” Debbarma said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Related Posts:

“My only answer to all those who continue to criticise us – at least we are trying to protect our next generation and looking beyond party politics, this is not just a fight of Tipra Motha Party but every Indian. Please rise above party politics and unite against illegal migration,” he said.

The nine-member TMP delegation, headed by Debbarma, will raise several key issues related to the electoral process in the northeastern state, said a party press release.

It added, “A major demand will be for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Tripura, similar to the process recently carried out in Bihar.” (PTI)

8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India on precipice of amazing, undeniable global soft power: Comedian Vir...

The Hills Times -
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park 10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway