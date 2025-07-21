ECI invites TMP delegation for meeting on July 23: Pradyot Debbarma

AGARTALA, Jul y 20: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited a delegation of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) for a meeting on July 23 to discuss the concerns raised by the party about possible enrolment of illegal immigrants in Tripura’s voter roll, TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said.

The meeting has been called following a request from the TMP, a constituent of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

- Advertisement -

“After we raised our concerns about possible enrolment of illegal immigrants in Tripura’s voter roll and demanded a Bihar – like Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India has called us for a meeting on July 23 to discuss these issues,” Debbarma said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“My only answer to all those who continue to criticise us – at least we are trying to protect our next generation and looking beyond party politics, this is not just a fight of Tipra Motha Party but every Indian. Please rise above party politics and unite against illegal migration,” he said.

The nine-member TMP delegation, headed by Debbarma, will raise several key issues related to the electoral process in the northeastern state, said a party press release.

It added, “A major demand will be for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Tripura, similar to the process recently carried out in Bihar.” (PTI)