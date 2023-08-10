Fabricated attempts to malign image of Assam Rifles: Army’s Spear Corps

IMPHAL, Aug 9 (PTI): The army said it, along with the Assam

Rifles, will continue to remain firm and resolute in carrying out

actions to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering

violence in strife-torn Manipur.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Army’s Spear Corps said

there have been fabricated attempts to malign the image of the

Assam Rifles, which has been engaged in restoring peace in

ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

“Some inimical elements have made desperate, repeated, and

failed attempts to question the role, intent, and integrity of the

central security forces, especially Assam Rifles, working

relentlessly towards saving lives and restoration of peace in

Manipur from May 3 onwards,” the statement said.

The army said it needs to be understood that due to the

complex nature of the situation on the ground in Manipur,

occasional differences at the tactical level do occur between

various security forces.

However, all such misunderstandings at the functional level are

immediately addressed through the joint mechanism to

synergise the efforts for the restoration of peace and normalcy

in Manipur.

The army said two instances have emerged over the last 24

hours aimed at maligning the image of Assam Rifles.

In the first case, the army said, the Assam Rifles battalion has

acted strictly in accordance with the mandate of the Unified

Headquarters of strict enforcement of buffer zone guidelines

towards the aim of preventing violence between the two

communities.

In the second case, it said, the Assam Rifles being moved out of

an area is not even related to them.

An infantry battalion of the army is deployed in the area, since

the crisis erupted in May, from where the narrative of Assam

Rifles being moved out has been made, it said.

“Indian Army and Assam Rifles assure the people of Manipur

that we will continue to remain firm and resolute in our actions

to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering violence

in an already volatile atmosphere,” the statement said.

Manipur Police has registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles

of blocking their vehicle after an altercation between the two

groups last week.