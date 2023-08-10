Fabricated attempts to malign image of Assam Rifles: Army’s Spear Corps

IMPHAL, Aug 9 (PTI): The army said it, along with the Assam
Rifles, will continue to remain firm and resolute in carrying out
actions to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering
violence in strife-torn Manipur.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the Army’s Spear Corps said
there have been fabricated attempts to malign the image of the
Assam Rifles, which has been engaged in restoring peace in
ethnic violence-hit Manipur.
“Some inimical elements have made desperate, repeated, and
failed attempts to question the role, intent, and integrity of the
central security forces, especially Assam Rifles, working
relentlessly towards saving lives and restoration of peace in
Manipur from May 3 onwards,” the statement said.
The army said it needs to be understood that due to the
complex nature of the situation on the ground in Manipur,
occasional differences at the tactical level do occur between
various security forces.
However, all such misunderstandings at the functional level are
immediately addressed through the joint mechanism to
synergise the efforts for the restoration of peace and normalcy
in Manipur.
The army said two instances have emerged over the last 24
hours aimed at maligning the image of Assam Rifles.
In the first case, the army said, the Assam Rifles battalion has
acted strictly in accordance with the mandate of the Unified
Headquarters of strict enforcement of buffer zone guidelines
towards the aim of preventing violence between the two
communities.
In the second case, it said, the Assam Rifles being moved out of
an area is not even related to them.
An infantry battalion of the army is deployed in the area, since
the crisis erupted in May, from where the narrative of Assam
Rifles being moved out has been made, it said.
“Indian Army and Assam Rifles assure the people of Manipur
that we will continue to remain firm and resolute in our actions
to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering violence
in an already volatile atmosphere,” the statement said.
Manipur Police has registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles
of blocking their vehicle after an altercation between the two
groups last week.