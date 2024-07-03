27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
First FIR under provisions of BNS lodged in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, July 2: The first FIR under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita in Meghalaya was registered in Ri-Bhoi district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Nongpoh PS in Ri-Bhoi district under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita based on an FIR filed by one Joel Syngkli on Monday whose bike was found stolen, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal Dhanoa told PTI.

He said the case was registered under section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The section reads – “Whoever intends to dishonestly take any movable property out of the possession of any person without that person’s consent, moves that property in order to such taking, is said to commit theft.”

According to the FIR, Joel had parked his bike on the roadside at Lailad village where he was working and the bike was found missing.

Director General of Police I Nongrang has directed police station level awareness to be conducted across the state regarding the new criminal laws, the SP said.

“Accordingly, such programmes will continue to be held in the coming days and week,” he added. (PTI)

