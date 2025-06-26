28.8 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 26, 2025
type here...

Heroin worth Rs 25 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, June 25: Three persons have been arrested and heroin worth Rs 25 lakh has been seized from their possession in Shillong, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed a person, identified as Rohit Mattu, in the Cantonment area on Tuesday and seized 10 gm of heroin from his possession.

- Advertisement -

Based on leads provided by him, police arrested two more persons from a rented place in Laban area, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Superintendent of Police Jagpal Dhanoa told PTI.

Related Posts:

The other two persons were identified as Raman Raina and Suraj Gill and over 150 gm of heroin was seized from their possession.

Another person, identified as Rohit Honda, is on the run, Dhanoa said.

Gill, who was identified as the main supplier, runs a hardware store in the Cantonment area as a cover for his illegal businesses, the SP said.

- Advertisement -

Gill also used Rohit Mattu, Raman Raina and Rohit Honda to sell heroin in Shillong, he added. (PTI)

Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India