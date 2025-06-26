Heroin worth Rs 25 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 25: Three persons have been arrested and heroin worth Rs 25 lakh has been seized from their possession in Shillong, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed a person, identified as Rohit Mattu, in the Cantonment area on Tuesday and seized 10 gm of heroin from his possession.

Based on leads provided by him, police arrested two more persons from a rented place in Laban area, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Superintendent of Police Jagpal Dhanoa told PTI.

The other two persons were identified as Raman Raina and Suraj Gill and over 150 gm of heroin was seized from their possession.

Another person, identified as Rohit Honda, is on the run, Dhanoa said.

Gill, who was identified as the main supplier, runs a hardware store in the Cantonment area as a cover for his illegal businesses, the SP said.

Gill also used Rohit Mattu, Raman Raina and Rohit Honda to sell heroin in Shillong, he added. (PTI)