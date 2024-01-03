14 C
Foreign mercenaries likely involved in attacks on security forces: Manipur CM

IMPHAL, Jan 2: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday claimed that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar are likely to have been involved in the attacks on security forces in Moreh town.

Singh, after visiting the injured security personnel who are undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here, said terrorists were “using sophisticated weapons” and the government is countering them.

“Search and combing operations are on and reinforcement has been sent. We are having some doubts of the involvement of foreign mercenaries from Myanmar side…We will take necessary measures to counter such terrorist activities,” Singh said.

The state government is “in touch with the Centre and operations are being conducted jointly by state and central security forces”, he said.

Four police personnel and a Border Security Force constable, who were injured during a gunfight between militants and security personnel on Monday, were airlifted from Moreh town to the state capital for better treatment, an official said.

Moreh near the India-Myanmar border has been witnessing gunfights between security forces and militants since December 30 last year.

A fresh gunbattle broke out on Tuesday morning between security forces and suspected militants at the border town in Tengnoupal district, police added. (PTI)

