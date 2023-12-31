Foreign national arrested in Sikkim returns to Nepal

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Dec 31: On December 30, Uma Chamling Rai, a foreign national, was detained by the Sadar Police. She was safely escorted back to Nepal by the Sikkim Police the following day.

The Sadar Police, working alongside the Additional SP Gangtok, took Rai into custody for her protection following credible intelligence of a threat to her security. Rai was accused of a conspiracy to incite communal unrest, an allegation based on an FIR filed by Sila Rai.

The FIR suggested Rai was part of a larger plot involving certain political parties aiming to create division among communities in Sikkim ahead of the 2024 Assembly Elections.

Rai faced charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153-A for promoting enmity between groups, Section 153-B for prejudicial assertions against national integration, and Section 505 for public mischief.

Sources indicated that Rai was presented before a court, which granted a 5-day police custody for further investigation. However, due to emerging security concerns, it was decided to return Rai to Nepal under the escort of the Sikkim Police.