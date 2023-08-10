Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act not a threat to Nagas: Nagaland CM Rio

KOHIMA, Aug 9 (PTI): Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on

Wednesday asserted that the Forest (Conservation)

Amendment Act 2023 is not a threat to Nagas as more than 95

per cent of forest cover in the state belongs to individuals or

community.

“In Nagaland, hardly 5 per cent of the land and forest cover

belongs to the government while more than 95 per cent are

owned by individuals or community,” he said while replying to a

query of PTI on the stand of the state government on the

passing of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill by

Parliament recently.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill was passed by Rajya

Sabha on August 2 and it received the President’s assent on

August 4.

Rio while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official

function here said Article 371 (A) gives special protection to

Nagas on land and its resources.

He said, “We feel that it is not a threat to the state but we will

make further study on its implication and we will not make any

reacting for now”.

On the Naga People’s Front Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo

Nienu appealing to the state government to summon an

emergency Assembly session and reject the Act, Rio agreed

saying that any MLA can raise the issue and it will be discussed.