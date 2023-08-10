Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act not a threat to Nagas: Nagaland CM Rio

KOHIMA, Aug 9 (PTI): Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on
Wednesday asserted that the Forest (Conservation)
Amendment Act 2023 is not a threat to Nagas as more than 95
per cent of forest cover in the state belongs to individuals or
community.
“In Nagaland, hardly 5 per cent of the land and forest cover
belongs to the government while more than 95 per cent are
owned by individuals or community,” he said while replying to a
query of PTI on the stand of the state government on the
passing of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill by
Parliament recently.
The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill was passed by Rajya
Sabha on August 2 and it received the President’s assent on
August 4.
Rio while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official
function here said Article 371 (A) gives special protection to
Nagas on land and its resources.
He said, “We feel that it is not a threat to the state but we will
make further study on its implication and we will not make any
reacting for now”.
On the Naga People’s Front Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo
Nienu appealing to the state government to summon an
emergency Assembly session and reject the Act, Rio agreed
saying that any MLA can raise the issue and it will be discussed.