Former Nagaland governor PB Acharya passes away

HT Digital,

Kohima, Nov 10: Former Nagaland Governor, P.B Acharya, passed away on Friday, November 10th. Acharya took office as the Governor of Nagaland on July 14, 2014, after President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the resignation of Tripura Governor Vakkom Purushothaman. His tenure ended in July 2019.

Acharya has also served as the governor in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh. He was associated with the BJP and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Acharya was the second individual from coastal Karnataka to be appointed Governor, following Margaret Alva, and the first from the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community. During 1995 to 2001, when Narendra Modi was the national general secretary of BJP, Acharya held the position of national secretary.

Born in Udupi district, Karnataka, he completed his secondary education at Christian High School in Udupi, attended Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi, and later obtained an LL.B degree from Mumbai University. He was acknowledged for his contribution to the Gyanodaya Express college on wheels initiative for the University of Delhi, aimed at bringing education to North East India.