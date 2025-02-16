Four Bangladesh nationals detained by BSF in Tripura

AGARTALA, Feb 15: Four Bangladesh nationals, including three women, have been detained from the Teliamura railway station in Tripura’s Khowai district, a BSF official said on Saturday.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, the anti-human trafficking unit of BSF detained four Bangladesh nationals, including three women, at Teliamura Railway station when they were deboarding from the Silchar-Agartala Express on Friday evening”, the official said.

He said the Bangladeshis had returned to Tripura from Bangalore.

“All the Bangladesh nationals will be interrogated thoroughly to get the details about their movement. Once the interrogation is over, we will hand them over to police for taking necessary legal action,” the official said.

The BSF jawans also foiled a smuggling attempt when a group of miscreants tried to throw a consignment over the border fence at Kullubari in Sepahijala district on Friday.

“Two packets containing a huge quantity of suspected yaba tablets valued at Rs 2 crore were seized,” he added. (PTI)