27 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...

11 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tripura

Bangladeshi nationals unable to produce valid documents after landing on Indian territory

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, June 30: 11 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from the Agartala Railway Station for entering the country without any valid travel document, police said on Sunday.

Based on specific inputs about some Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed the international border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district and would board a train at Agartala Railway Station, railway police started searching for them on Saturday evening.

- Advertisement -

“We have detained 11 people – five women and six men – from Agartala railway station and took them to Agartala GRP police station for questioning,” Officer in Charge (OC), Tapas Das told PTI.

Das said during questioning the Bangladeshi nationals could not produce any valid travel document to enter Indian territory.

“The 11 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for illegally entering Indian soil. They will be produced before a court seeking police remand for further interrogation,” he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed, that the 11 Bangladeshi nationals were planning to go to Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata for earning livelihood, he said.

- Advertisement -

“We can’t rule out the possibility of human trafficking attempts. We have started an investigation into the case”, he said.

Earlier on June 27 two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Agartala Railway Station for illegally entering Indian territory. (PTI)

7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM has time for everything but Manipur: Jairam Ramesh

The Hills Times -
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India