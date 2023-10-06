25 C
Four District Magistrates Of Tripura Transferred

AGARTALA, Oct 5: Tripura government has transferred four district magistrates and made changes in the portfolios of a number of secretaries.

Debasish Basu, secretary, health and family welfare department, was relieved from the present posts and will take charge of general administration (secretariat administration) and general administration (political) departments relieving AK Bhattacharya, a press statement issued by the government on Wednesday night said.

Rathod Sandeep Rewaji, IAS, secretary will take charge of health and family welfare department.

District magistrate (DM) of West Tripura district Debapriya Bardhan has been transferred and posted as DM of North Tripura district. DM Sepahijala district Vishal Kumar has been posted as DM West Tripura district.

Nagesh Kumar B, who was DM North Tripura, is the new district magistrate and collector of Sepahijala district, and Tarit Kanti Chakma, IAS, district magistrate and collector, Unakoti district, has been transferred and posted as district magistrate and collector of Gomati district.

Rajib Datta, additional DM and collector, Unakoti district, is the new district magistrate and collector of the same district.

Brahmneet Kaur, IAS, posted as additional secretary, government of Tripura, health and family welfare department, will also hold the charges of chief executive officer of Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) and mission director of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).

Prasada Rao Vaddarapu, IFS, has been relieved from the additional charges of chief executive officer, TRLM, and mission director, NULM. (PTI)

