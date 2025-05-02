Four Insurgents from UNLF and PREPAK Arrested in Manipur Valley Operations

HT Digital

IMPHAL, MAY 2: In a series of coordinated operations, a joint team of Central security forces and Manipur Police arrested four insurgents belonging to two banned outfits—United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-Pro)—across various valley districts on Thursday. The crackdown led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials.

According to official reports, the first intelligence-based cordon and search operation resulted in the arrest of two cadres from the proscribed UNLF-Koireng faction.

The arrested individuals were identified as Huidrom Pishak alias Pi (35) and Hanglem Thoiba Meitei alias Ibungo or Tombung (28). They were apprehended near the Manipur Public Service Commission office in Imphal.

Security personnel recovered a pistol loaded with two live rounds, two mobile phones, a pair of binoculars, and other illegal items during the arrest.

In a subsequent operation conducted at Arong Bridge in Thoubal district, the team apprehended 19-year-old Khundongbam Kalambiya Singh alias Atomba, a member of PREPAK-Pro. Seized items included a mobile phone, wallet, Aadhaar card, and PAN card.

The final operation was carried out at Lairenkabi village in Imphal West district, where another PREPAK-Pro insurgent, Chandramani Chandam alias Tamyanganba or Gambhir (42), was taken into custody.

Authorities confirmed that all arrested individuals are being interrogated further, and investigations are underway to uncover more information regarding their activities and connections within the insurgent networks.