HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Nov 25: The State Cancer Society of

Meghalaya in collaboration with Civil Hospital, Williamnagar

and NP-NCD, East Garo Hills, will be organising a one-day

Cancer Awareness Programme and Free Cancer Screening

Camp with the theme, “Early Detection is a Better Choice” at

Civil Hospital, Williamnagar, from 10 am to 4 pm on November

29.

According to the district medical and health officer (DH&HO),

Dr Ivory A Sangma, advanced screening devices will be used for

cancer screening on the day.