Free cancer screening camp

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
WILLIAMNAGAR, Nov 25: The State Cancer Society of
Meghalaya in collaboration with Civil Hospital, Williamnagar
and NP-NCD, East Garo Hills, will be organising a one-day
Cancer Awareness Programme and Free Cancer Screening
Camp with the theme, “Early Detection is a Better Choice” at
Civil Hospital, Williamnagar, from 10 am to 4 pm on November
29.
According to the district medical and health officer (DH&HO),
Dr Ivory A Sangma, advanced screening devices will be used for
cancer screening on the day.

