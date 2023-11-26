HT Correspondent
WILLIAMNAGAR, Nov 25: The State Cancer Society of
Meghalaya in collaboration with Civil Hospital, Williamnagar
and NP-NCD, East Garo Hills, will be organising a one-day
Cancer Awareness Programme and Free Cancer Screening
Camp with the theme, “Early Detection is a Better Choice” at
Civil Hospital, Williamnagar, from 10 am to 4 pm on November
29.
According to the district medical and health officer (DH&HO),
Dr Ivory A Sangma, advanced screening devices will be used for
cancer screening on the day.
HT Correspondent