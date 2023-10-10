FTII to conduct 10-day screen acting training in Kohima

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 9: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, in collaboration with

Nagaland information and public relations department, will conduct a 10-day training programme in

screen acting for Scheduled Tribes participants residing in Nagaland at the directorate of information

and public relations in Kohima from October 30 to November 10.

The training will cover topics including movement of actors, improvisation, voice/ speech/ diction,

monologue, physical culture, sense memory and imagination, observation and character study,

technical aspects of screen acting etc.

The resource person will be Anita Salim, who is an alumnus of FTII Pune. She has performed in

various plays and has been conducting various workshops for students, amateurs and professionals

since 1984. She co-founded The Phoenix Players, where she is also an actor, mentor and producer.

Salim has handled costume design and done mime, dance and storytelling. She has been a pioneer in

the working of Prithvi Summertime Theatre for Children since 1992.

Interested candidates may send their details with their ST Certificate to iprnagaland@gmail.com or

contact 88611 60084 by October 25.

Certificates will be issued by FTII upon successful completion of the course.