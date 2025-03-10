30 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 10, 2025
Fugitive Theft Accused Arrested in Kerala After Four Years on the Run 

Northeast


By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 10: In a significant breakthrough, Ri-Bhoi police have arrested a man involved in a case of theft who had been evading the law for more than four years.

The absconder, Ranjan Borgohain, son of Kamal Borgohain and resident of Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, was tracked down to Kerala and arrested.

Borgohain had escaped from police custody on November 20, 2020, after he was arrested in connection with a case of theft under Khanapara PS Case No. 52(11)2020 under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Since then, he had evaded law enforcement and a long manhunt had been launched to arrest him.

On Tuesday, Ri-Bhoi police got a vital tip-off that Borgohain was hiding in Perumbavoor, a major industrial centre in Kerala, where he was working as a laborer under an assumed name. With the confirmation of his location, the Kerala Police were soon intimated, and a formal request was made for cooperation to the Ernakulam district police chief.

On March 7, acting promptly on the inputs, the Ernakulam police arrested Borgohain. Subsequently, a Ri-Bhoi police team went to Kerala, obtained a transit remand from the local court, and arrested the absconder formally on Saturday. He will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi, on Sunday.

Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh Rathore thanked the Kerala Police for their prompt action and cooperation in arresting the absconding accused.

