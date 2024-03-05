Ganja seized, one arrested

SHILLONG, March 4: In a huge cache, nearly 5,000 kg of ganja was seized in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Sunday night. One was arrested.

District SP Jagpal Singh Dhanoa on Monday informed that the seizure was made during a joint intensive naka checking by Ri Bhoi DEF and E/67 Battalion of the CRPF at Lad Umsaw after receiving credible information that a truck was suspected of carrying illegal contraband.

The checking was also in view of the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Subsequently, on the same evening the vehicle was detained at the said naka along with the named suspect.

“Further, after observing all formalities under the provision of NDPS Act and in the presence of the independent witnesses search of the vehicle was conducted and 280 packets of suspected ganja (marijuana) was recovered,” he said while adding that preliminary test of the suspected contraband was conducted and gave positive result for ganja (marijuana), weighing 4,746. 409 Kg.

Cash amounting to Rs 3,760 was also seized from the possession of the truck driver Babulal Sheikh (48), who was arrested by the police

In this regard, a case under appropriate sections of NDPS Act is being registered at Umiam PS and investigation is on to trace the backward and forward linkages, the SP said. (NNN)