Gold worth over Rs 30 lakh seized in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Jan 22: Five gold biscuits worth over Rs 30 lakh was seized in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya today.

During a checking at Umsning junction as part of enforcing the election model code of conduct (MCC), one silver grey Alto 800 was checked and 5 suspected gold biscuits were recovered from the possession of one person namely Sahidul Islam, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya, FR Kharkongor said.

The seized items were weighed by Binsing Kharphuli of B Kharphuli jewellers, in the presence of the magistrate (Assistant Returning Officer- Elections) and independent witnesses. The total weight of the seized gold is 570 gms worth 30 lakh.

On completion of weight and measurement, the seized items were packed and sealed in the presence of the ARO, videographed and Additional SP, Ri Bhoi and witnesses and kept in Malkhana police station for safe custody for further necessary action by the office of DEO Ri Bhoi district, he said.

On Saturday night, Ribhoi district Police conducted raids at Nongpoh, Wahlakhar, Rajabagan, Mawhati, Byrnihat, Kyrdeng, Umiam Pilangkata, Patharkhmah and Baridua areas and seized 9.915 ltrs of IMFL and 81.5 litres of country made illicit liquor.

South West Khasi Hills district police also seized 105 litres of illicit liquor at Gomaghat on Sunday.