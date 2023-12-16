Gold Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Seized  In Shillong

SHILLONG, Dec 15: In a recent development, law enforcement authorities arrested an individual in Diengpasoh, just outside Shillong for possession of twenty pieces of gold valued at Rs 1.42 crore.

The information, though delayed, sheds light on a significant apprehension related to illegal activities.

The commissioner of Customs (Preventive) revealed that the confiscated gold, of foreign origin, was cleverly concealed within a specially designed cavity beneath the middle seat of a Maruti EECO. The vehicle, en route to Barpeta, was intercepted during a routine check.

“Thereafter, 20 pieces of gold, which were packed and wrapped with black tape in four packets, were recovered. Total weight was 2331.82 grams valued at Rs.1.42 crore,” the statement informed.

Subsequently, one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, and further investigations are underway, as stated in the official statement.

In a separate case, customs officials unearthed another instance of smuggling, this time involving 950 kgs of garlic bearing the brand name ‘HUAGUANG,’ suspected to be of Chinese origin.

The 50 bags containing the garlic were seized on Thursday. Investigations into this garlic smuggling case are currently in progress, as authorities work to unravel the details behind this illicit activity. (NNN)