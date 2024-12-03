Government committed to women’s upliftment: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 2. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government is working for the upliftment of women in the state by introducing various schemes for their benefit.

- Advertisement -

He mentioned that the distribution of bicycles among girl students is one of the government’s initiatives to make quality education more accessible to them.

Dr. Saha made these remarks while launching the state-level bicycle distribution programme at Pallimangal HS School, Khayerpur, Agartala.

Under this initiative, a total of 23,300 Class-IX girl students will receive bicycles for the Academic Year 2022-23, with an expenditure of Rs10,01,66,700.

Dr. Saha described this as a landmark decision taken by the state government.

- Advertisement -

“By spending Rs 10 crore, we have distributed bicycles among girl students in schools. We have kept 33% reservation for women in government jobs, 50% reservation for women in Panchayats, and our government has opened Pink Toilets for women. Additionally, our state government has introduced many schemes for the welfare of women. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has always stressed the development and upliftment of women because they constitute around 50% of the population. We have also declared free education for girls in colleges. Over 75,000 are ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in our state. Overall, our daughters and sisters are progressing in every aspect. This is indeed a happy day. This bicycle distribution is being held across the state today,” said Dr. Saha.

He further mentioned that a dedicated battalion for women in the Tripura State Rifles has been created.

“Girls are excelling in every field. We have also introduced numerous schemes for girl students and also developing the school infrastructure,” he added.

Former minister and MLA Ratan Chakraborty, Old Agartala Panchayat Samity chairperson Jharna Rani Das, special secretary Ravel Hamendra Kumar, NC Sharma director School Education and others were present.