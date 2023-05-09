30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
type here...

Group claims Meitei homes set ablaze in Churachandpur, Moreh

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 8 (PTI): The People’s Alliance for Peace and Progress, Manipur, an organisation working for Meiteis, on Monday claimed that 5,000 people belonging to the community have become homeless in the state’s violence-hit Churachandpur district.

Sectarian violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe clashed with each other over the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the death of at least 54 people.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, the organisation alleged that all houses belonging to Meitis in the community settlement area in Churachandpur have been burned down by “well-armed civilians supported by militants”.

“The Meiteis are taking refuge at the DC office of Churachandpur district headquarters which has very loose security. None of the refugees have been evacuated so far,” it said and added that 5,000 people from the community have become homeless.

The organisation also claimed that in Moreh town, almost every Meitei house has been burned down and some Meiteis are taking refuge in Myanmar and the rest in an Assam Rifles camp at Khudengthabi.

The clashes broke out after the Kukis organised a demonstration in 10 hill districts of the state to protest against the Meiteis’ demand.

- Advertisement -

So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and moved to military garrisons and relief camps, officials said.

Best Cities in Assam for Tourists
Best Cities in Assam for Tourists
The Happiest States Of India
The Happiest States Of India
Amazing Facts About Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri
Amazing Facts About Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri
World Most Expensive Buildings
World Most Expensive Buildings
Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Highest Mountain Peaks in India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Operation Gurass’ to bring back Sikkim students from Manipur

The Hills Times - 0
Best Cities in Assam for Tourists The Happiest States Of India Amazing Facts About Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri World Most Expensive Buildings Highest Mountain Peaks in India