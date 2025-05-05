30.5 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 5, 2025
type here...

Health & Family Welfare Minister, Doimukh local MLA inspect under construction Cancer institute in Midpu

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, May 3: Health and Family welfare Minister Biyuram Waghe along with Doimukh local MLA Nabam Vivek on Friday inspected the ongoing construction of the upcoming State Cancer Institute at Midpu.

- Advertisement -

The team led by Minister Wahge also interacted with the officials and executing agency.

Related Posts:

The Minister said that “It’s heartening to see real progress on this dream project that will bring top-tier cancer treatment closer to our people”.

From PET CT to Linear Accelerator, Brachytherapy to Modular OTs—every facility here will reflect the best in modern cancer care. He said.

This facility is not just about infrastructure, it’s about hope, dignity, and access to quality treatment for cancer patients within our own borders, said Health Minister Wahge.

- Advertisement -

Chief Engineer PWD WZ, Director of Medical Education, Director of Family Welfare, DMO Yupia, officials from Health and PWD Depts and PMC were present on the occasion.

10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape 10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies 10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends 7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers