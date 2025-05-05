Health & Family Welfare Minister, Doimukh local MLA inspect under construction Cancer institute in Midpu

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, May 3: Health and Family welfare Minister Biyuram Waghe along with Doimukh local MLA Nabam Vivek on Friday inspected the ongoing construction of the upcoming State Cancer Institute at Midpu.

The team led by Minister Wahge also interacted with the officials and executing agency.

The Minister said that “It’s heartening to see real progress on this dream project that will bring top-tier cancer treatment closer to our people”.

From PET CT to Linear Accelerator, Brachytherapy to Modular OTs—every facility here will reflect the best in modern cancer care. He said.

This facility is not just about infrastructure, it’s about hope, dignity, and access to quality treatment for cancer patients within our own borders, said Health Minister Wahge.

Chief Engineer PWD WZ, Director of Medical Education, Director of Family Welfare, DMO Yupia, officials from Health and PWD Depts and PMC were present on the occasion.