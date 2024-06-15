DoNER Ministry Sanctions Funds for State Cancer Institute in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Digital

June 15, Saturday:

In a significant development for the healthcare sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER Ministry) has sanctioned a substantial fund of Rs 217.19 crore to establish a state cancer institute at Midpu. This initiative, announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, aims to provide much-needed relief and advanced treatment facilities to cancer patients within the state.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude through a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the positive impact this institute would have on the residents of Arunachal Pradesh. “Grateful to @MDoNER_India for sanctioning Rs 217.19 crore for the establishment of State Cancer Institute at Midpu, Doimukh, ICR, Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu shared. The institute will be located in the Papum Pare district and is expected to be a game-changer in the region’s fight against cancer.

The planned state-of-the-art 76-bed comprehensive cancer treatment center will be developed in technical collaboration with renowned institutions, including Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai, and the Department of Atomic Energy. This collaboration ensures that the institute will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and expertise to offer high-quality cancer treatment.

Key features of the cancer institute include high-end linear accelerators, a CT simulator, a Brachytherapy unit, advanced laboratories, modular operation theatres, PET CT scan, MRI, and CT scan facilities. These advanced medical technologies are designed to provide precise and effective treatment for various types of cancer, significantly improving patient outcomes.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the importance of this institute for the state’s cancer patients, who currently have to travel to distant places for advanced treatment. “Once operational, the Centre will immensely benefit our cancer patients who otherwise travel to far-off places for want of better treatment,” he stated. This development is seen as a major step forward in making quality healthcare accessible to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, reducing the financial and emotional burden on families affected by cancer.

The establishment of the cancer institute is part of a broader effort by the state government and the DoNER Ministry to enhance healthcare infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. By providing state-of-the-art medical facilities locally, the initiative aims to improve overall healthcare standards and ensure that residents receive timely and effective treatment for serious ailments like cancer.

In addition to the technical advancements, the institute will also focus on research and training. Collaboration with top-tier institutions will facilitate knowledge exchange and continuous professional development for medical staff, ensuring that the institute remains at the forefront of cancer treatment and research.

The announcement has been met with widespread appreciation from the local community and healthcare professionals. Many have acknowledged the Chief Minister’s efforts and the DoNER Ministry’s support in addressing one of the most pressing healthcare needs of the region. The institute is expected to attract skilled medical professionals to the state, further enhancing the quality of care available to residents.

This initiative aligns with the broader vision of the Indian government to improve healthcare accessibility and quality across all regions, particularly in underserved areas like the northeastern states. The significant financial investment and the involvement of prestigious institutions underscore the commitment to this cause.

As the project progresses, it is anticipated that the new cancer institute will not only serve as a treatment center but also as a beacon of hope for cancer patients and their families. The state government plans to ensure that the facility is equipped with all necessary resources and staff to operate efficiently and provide the highest standard of care.

In conclusion, the sanctioning of Rs 217.19 crore by the DoNER Ministry for the establishment of a state cancer institute at Midpu marks a pivotal moment for healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh. The advanced facilities and collaborative efforts promise a significant improvement in cancer care, bringing relief and hope to many. “Together, let us fight the cancer menace!” Chief Minister Khandu urged, reflecting the collective effort and determination to combat this challenging disease.