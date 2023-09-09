Heavy rains forecasted across NE states until Sept 11

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather advisories

indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall in several Northeastern states. From Assam and Meghalaya to

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh, these regions are expected to experience

varying degrees of rain and thunderstorms until September 11.

Specifically, Assam and Meghalaya have been issued an orange alert for September 8, signaling a

heightened risk of heavy rainfall in these states. Meanwhile, a yellow watch has been issued for

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh, indicating a lower but still significant risk

of heavy rains.

A noteworthy aspect of this forecast is that it comes at a time when the flood situation in Assam had

been gradually improving, raising concerns about potential setbacks due to the predicted rainfall.

Residents and authorities in these areas are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions in

response to these weather warnings to ensure safety and minimize potential risks associated with heavy

rainfall and thunderstorms.