Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Hijacked water tanker recovered in Manipur

The extremists had hijacked the private tanker carrying water for state police commandos posted in war-ravaged Moreh.

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational image
HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 4: After a 13-month hunt, authorities recovered a water tanker that was hijacked by suspected Kuki militants on March 3, Monday.

The water tanker that was transporting water to be supplied to state forces was hijacked at gunpoint from its Manipuri Muslim driver on February 1, 2024, along the region bordering the Kondong Lairembi under the Moreh police station.

The prolonged search led the authorities to a secluded area in Haolengphai, which is a Kuki village in Moreh, where the hijacked Tata DI truck was finally located. But sources indicated the tanker had multiple holes caused by bullets, indicating probable firing during or after hijacking.

The extremists had hijacked the private tanker carrying water for state police commandos posted in war-ravaged Moreh. Extremist village volunteers in Tengnoupal district are said to have previously enforced restrictions, banning vendors from selling commandos essential items such as water.

The majority of these commandos belong to the Meitei community, which has been engaged in ethnic clashes with the Kuki-Zo groups. The militants allegedly attacked and threatened the driver during the hijacking before making off with the vehicle. For over a year, authorities could not trace the missing tanker.

Surprisingly, Kuki groups had already circulated a notice of warning to the shopkeepers against selling even such essential goods as were required to Manipur Police personnel who were stationed in Moreh. Despite these restrictions, the hijacked tanker was reportedly targeted at supplying water to the state forces, which might have triggered the attack.

With the recovery of the truck, the authorities are continuing their investigation to find and arrest the hijackers.

