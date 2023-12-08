HNLC yet to make decision on attendance

SHILLONG, Dec 7: Top leaders of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) are yet to communicate their decision on the government’s request for their attendance in the peace talks.

Speaking to reporters recently, Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said, “So far, we are yet to receive any official communication from the HNLC leaders.” He said the HNLC had informed the government that any official communication from the outfit will be done through its representative Sadon Blah, who is the president of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF).

On the HNLC’s demand for amnesty, Tynsong said, “All these issues can be discussed across the table”. He added, “When the senior most leaders of the HNLC along with our interlocutors from the state as well as from the central government sit across the table and discuss they will come up to the government and say what are the recommendations.”

He also said the government insisted that the peace talks be held with the top leaders of the HNLC.

“Let me keep requesting the top leaders of the HNLC, the door is open for discussion. One round of formal talk has happened. We would like to see the second, the third, and the fourth till we reach the conclusion,” Tynsong added. (NNN)