HNLC to demand recognition of Hynniewtrep’s ‘Semi-Sovereign Status’

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has released its “manifesto” for freedom, justice, equality and identity of the Hynniewtrep people.

The manifesto, which consisted ten chapters, also seeks to demand the Centre for recognition of Hynniewtrep’s Semi-Sovereign Status, engage in direct dialogue to restore “our autonomy and rectify decades of injustice and acknowledge the violation of the Standstill Agreement and the coercive nature of the Instrument of Accession (IOA)”.

“This manifesto is our declaration of war against oppression and our blueprint for national rebirth.

It is a clarion call to every Hynniewtrep to know their history, embrace their identity, and fight for their future. Together, we will sow the seeds of pride, knowledge, and unity in the minds and hearts of our people. The Hynniewtrep nation will rise, not as subjects but as sovereigns. Independence is not a dream—it is our destiny,” the outfit said.

In chapter ten of the manifesto, the HNLC while demanding for recognition of Hynniewtrep’s Semi-Sovereign Status said, “The people of Hynniewtrep demand the recognition of our semi-sovereign status, rooted in the historical agreements of the Instrument of Accession (IOA) and the Standstill Agreement of 1947. These agreements, intended to safeguard our autonomy, were signed under coercion and amidst grave injustices perpetrated by the Government of India.”

“The Standstill Agreement of August 1947, signed between the Federation of Khasi States and the Indian government, was meant to allow a two-year period for negotiating our relationship. Yet, this agreement was violated within three months, and under military pressure, the leadership of Hynniewtrep was forced to sign the IOA in December 1947. This betrayal transformed what was meant to be a voluntary and respectful union into a forced inclusion, undermining our cultural, political, and economic rights,” it added.

For over 77 years, the promises enshrined in these agreements have been systematically ignored, leading to the erosion of our sovereignty and the exploitation of “our resources,” it also said. The ongoing denial of our autonomy is a direct violation of the principles agreed upon in 1947 and a perpetuation of the historical injustices against the Hynniewtrep people, it added.

The HNLC has demanded that the Government of India acknowledges the violation of the Standstill Agreement and the coercive nature of the IOA; Recognizes Hynniewtrep’s semi-sovereign status, honoring “our right to self-governance as intended in the original agreements”; Engages in direct dialogue to restore “our autonomy” and rectify decades of injustice; Reassess the imposed governance structure, ensuring our control over land, resources, and cultural practices.

“The recognition of our semi-sovereign status is not a plea but an unequivocal assertion rooted in the historical agreements that were unjustly betrayed. It is imperative to restore the dignity, rights, and self-determination of the Hynniewtrep people, ensuring the preservation of our cultural heritage, economic resources, and autonomy.

This is our call to the Government of India: honor the agreements, rectify the injustices, and recognize the Hynniewtrep nation as it was meant to be—sovereign in spirit, semi-sovereign in status, and free in identity,” the outfit said adding, “India stands at a crossroads: honor the 1947 agreement and reaffirm Hynniewtrep’s semi-sovereign status, ensuring a respectful and autonomous relationship, or refuse and face the undeniable truth that the demand for total freedom becomes not only morally but politically justified, resonating both domestically and on the global stage. The choice is clear—justice or resistance, autonomy or complete independence.”

Further, the HNLC called upon “the youth, the lifeblood of our nation, to reject passivity and take up arms in the revolutionary struggle for liberation. Resistance is not an option; it is our duty. Through sacrifice and determination, we will dismantle the structures of occupation and pave the way for our national rebirth.”

The HNLC also said that it foresees a future where the Hynniewtrep people live with dignity, freedom, and sovereignty under a government that protects their rights and preserves their heritage. This is a resolute commitment to rectify historical injustices and build a society rooted in equality, respect, and unity.

Spelling out its vision for the future, the outfit said that its ultimate goal is a peaceful and just resolution that respects the dignity and rights of the Hynniewtrep people.

The HNLC envisions a future where – “Our people regain full control over their lands and resources; Our cultural heritage and governance systems are preserved and respected; Our political autonomy is fully restored and recognized”.

It said that the story of the Hynniewtrep people is one of broken promises and relentless struggle. The betrayal of the Standstill Agreement and the coerced accession to India remain pivotal in our fight for freedom.

“Our movement is not just a national cause but a call for justice for indigenous peoples worldwide. We urge our brothers and sisters across the globe to join us in our fight. Together, we can ensure that justice, sovereignty, and dignity prevail. The betrayal of 1947 will not define us. The Hynniewtrep Nation will rise,” it stated.

Furthermore, the HNLC emphasized that the manifesto is not just a vision; it is a declaration of our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and liberation of the Hynniewtrep nation.

“It calls upon every son and daughter of the land to stand united and reclaim our rightful place in history. We reject all forms of oppression, exploitation, and the erosion of our identity. Our unity is rooted in the pursuit of self-determination, economic independence, and the preservation of our sacred heritage. Our future will be determined by the strength and wisdom of our people, not by external forces,” it said.

“Let this document ignite a spirit of hope and action in every heart. It is a rallying cry for those who envision freedom and justice for Hynniewtrep. Together, we will pave the way for a sovereign and self-reliant nation, steadfast in our dignity and relentless in our pursuit of justice. Victory is our destiny, and we will achieve it. This manifesto is issued by the HNLC representing the voice and aspirations of the Hynniewtrep people,” the outfit concluded. (NNN)