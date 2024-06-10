31 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 10, 2024
type here...

Honour to serve Modi ministry as a tribal, minority: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju takes oath as cabinet minister in 3rd Modi government

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 9: Kiren Rijiju, who took oath as a cabinet minister in the third Narendra Modi government on Sunday, said he will continue to work with all sincerity and dedication to fulfill the Prime Minister’s dream of a developed India.

Rijiju, who continues as a minister for the third consecutive time — first as a minister of state and then a cabinet minister — said he is thankful to the Prime Minister for giving him the opportunity to serve in his ministry.

- Advertisement -

“It is a privilege and honour to serve as a minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time,” he told PTI.

Rijiju said as a tribal and a member of the minority Buddhist community and hailing from a remote state, Arunachal Pradesh, he is immensely happy to serve the people of the country.

“I will do my best with all sincerity and dedication to fulfill the dream of the prime minister for a Viksit Bharat (developed India),” he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Rijiju said he would take oath as cabinet minister in the Modi government and vowed to serve the nation with zeal and devotion.

- Advertisement -

“I will take oath as cabinet minister around 7.30 pm on 9th June 2024,” said Rijiju, the earth sciences minister in the outgoing government.

Rijiju said he had taken oath as a minister of state in 2014, minister of state with independent charge in 2019, and as a cabinet minister in 2021.

“Thank you Arunachal Pradesh, @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and people of India. I will serve the nation with greater zeal and devotion,” he said.

Rijiju won a fourth term from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat in the recent general elections. (PTI)

5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit