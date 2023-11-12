21 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Hundreds join rally against ‘educational negligence’ in Churachandpur

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Hundreds of tribal students participated
in a “Rally Against Educational Negligence,” protesting
against alleged discrimination of Kuki-Zo students in
Manipur’s Churachandpur district headquarters on Saturday.

Organised by the Joint Students’ Body (JSB),  Churachandpur ,
and supported by the Kuki Students?’ Organisation (KSO),
Churachandpur, the rally started from Lamka Public ground
and culminated at the Mini Secretariat complex.

The participants in the rally raised various slogans against the
government for the glaring educational disparity.

There were also slogans of consequent negligence on the
part of the state in the aftermath of communal violence that
rendered hundreds of tribal students unable to resume their
classes.

Officially, over 23, 000 students were affected by the
violence that broke out between the Kukis and Meities on
May 3, 2023.

The JSB through the DC of Churachandpur district submitted
a memorandum to the central government demanding
among other establishments of a Central University in
Churachanpdur, institutes of technical and medical
education, timely disbursal of funds and benefits under the
tribal ministry to organisations based in the hill districts, and
immediate resumption of online examinations conducted by

SSC/BANKS-IBPS/UGC NET/NEET-JEE/AGNIVEERS/NTA, etc at
CDS-INFOTECH Churachandpur.

