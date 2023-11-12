Hundreds join rally against ‘educational negligence’ in Churachandpur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Hundreds of tribal students participated

in a “Rally Against Educational Negligence,” protesting

against alleged discrimination of Kuki-Zo students in

Manipur’s Churachandpur district headquarters on Saturday.

Organised by the Joint Students’ Body (JSB), Churachandpur ,

and supported by the Kuki Students?’ Organisation (KSO),

Churachandpur, the rally started from Lamka Public ground

and culminated at the Mini Secretariat complex.

The participants in the rally raised various slogans against the

government for the glaring educational disparity.

There were also slogans of consequent negligence on the

part of the state in the aftermath of communal violence that

rendered hundreds of tribal students unable to resume their

classes.

Officially, over 23, 000 students were affected by the

violence that broke out between the Kukis and Meities on

May 3, 2023.

The JSB through the DC of Churachandpur district submitted

a memorandum to the central government demanding

among other establishments of a Central University in

Churachanpdur, institutes of technical and medical

education, timely disbursal of funds and benefits under the

tribal ministry to organisations based in the hill districts, and

immediate resumption of online examinations conducted by

SSC/BANKS-IBPS/UGC NET/NEET-JEE/AGNIVEERS/NTA, etc at

CDS-INFOTECH Churachandpur.