I will personally invite Kuki-Zo MLAs to attend upcoming assembly session: Manipur CM

Northeast
Updated:
IMPHAL, July 25: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said he will personally send invitations to the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators to attend the upcoming Assembly session.

Talking to reporters here, Singh said, “I will personally extend the invitations, as well as through the Assembly. They (Kuki-Zo MLAs) should join us, and we are ready to cooperate.”

Singh”s remark comes ahead of the sixth session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly scheduled from July 31 to August 6.

The 10 Kuki MLAs, including two ministers, did not attend the last two sessions due to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

The fifth session was held from February 28 to March 5 and the fourth session on August 29 last year was adjourned after just 11 minutes, with none of the Kuki-Zo MLAs in attendance.

Singh also mentioned about his upcoming trip to Delhi, where he plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“My visit to Delhi is for the NITI Aayog meeting. Following this, there will be a chief ministers” conclave where we will discuss various issues. I will address the current situation in the state and seek immediate solutions to the ongoing crisis. I am optimistic that positive outcomes will result,” Singh said before departing for the national capital.

Regarding the incident of arson in Jiribam district on Wednesday night, Singh said, “I have conducted investigations and spoken with leaders from both communities. There is no indication of involvement from either community. Police are actively pursuing the perpetrators. This seems to be the work of people seeking to perpetuate violence.”

Unidentified people set ablaze an abandoned house at Borobekra in Jiribam district on Wednesday night, police said. The house was abandoned by its owner after violence broke out in the district, they added. (PTI)

