IMI 5.0 Round 1 conducted successfully in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, Sept 9: Nagaland covered 81% of children in the age

group of 0-2 years, 92% in the age group of 2-5 years and 86%

identified pregnant women in Round 1 of the Intensified

Mission Indradhanush (IMI 5.0) conducted in the state, as per

the state coverage data provided by the National Health

Mission, Nagaland on Saturday.

The objective of IMI 5.0 is to identify all children up to 5 years

for missed doses and pregnant women who could not take up

timely immunisation, register them on U-WIN and vaccinate

them in specially planned IMI sessions.

Round 1 of IMI 5.0 was conducted in the state from August 7 to

August 12. Round 2 is scheduled from September 11 to

September 16 and Round 3 from October 9 to October 14.

For the Round 2 of IMI, the state has created 191 IMI sessions

with child target of 1,187 (0-5 years) and 81 pregnant women.

If some beneficiaries are missed during the headcount, there is

an option for onsite registration for which an ID card such as

Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, driving license, service card,

ration card or any government approved ID card will be

required.

According to the data, despite multiple visits to the households

by the health care workers, the challenge of vaccine refusal still

exists and it poses a major hurdle in ensuring that no child is

left behind for life-saving vaccinations.

With the upcoming Round 2 of IMI 5.0, the National Health

Mission, Nagaland hoped that the parents/caregivers will take

the opportunity to get their child/children fully protected from

vaccine-preventable diseases like TB, pneumonia, diarrhoea,

polio, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, Hib,

hepatitis-B, Japanese encephalitis, measles and rubella.

It said the community needs to know the importance of

immunising the child at the right age to ensure that he/she

receives full protection. The vaccines are available free of cost

at all government health facilities and every unvaccinated or

partially vaccinated child is at risk of life-threatening disease.

The department sought continued support from allied

departments, faith-based organizations, civil society

organisations, village council chairpersons, women leaders,

Rotary Club, Lions Club etc. in ensuring that all children under 5

years of age in the family or community complete their dose

during these special immunisation sessions being organised in

their areas as part of the IMI.