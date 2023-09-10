IMI 5.0 Round 1 conducted successfully in Nagaland

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Sept 9: Nagaland covered 81% of children in the age
group of 0-2 years, 92% in the age group of 2-5 years and 86%
identified pregnant women in Round 1 of the Intensified
Mission Indradhanush (IMI 5.0) conducted in the state, as per
the state coverage data provided by the National Health
Mission, Nagaland on Saturday.
The objective of IMI 5.0 is to identify all children up to 5 years
for missed doses and pregnant women who could not take up
timely immunisation, register them on U-WIN and vaccinate
them in specially planned IMI sessions.
Round 1 of IMI 5.0 was conducted in the state from August 7 to
August 12. Round 2 is scheduled from September 11 to
September 16 and Round 3 from October 9 to October 14.
For the Round 2 of IMI, the state has created 191 IMI sessions
with child target of 1,187 (0-5 years) and 81 pregnant women.
If some beneficiaries are missed during the headcount, there is
an option for onsite registration for which an ID card such as
Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, driving license, service card,
ration card or any government approved ID card will be
required.
According to the data, despite multiple visits to the households
by the health care workers, the challenge of vaccine refusal still
exists and it poses a major hurdle in ensuring that no child is
left behind for life-saving vaccinations.
With the upcoming Round 2 of IMI 5.0, the National Health
Mission, Nagaland hoped that the parents/caregivers will take
the opportunity to get their child/children fully protected from
vaccine-preventable diseases like TB, pneumonia, diarrhoea,
polio, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, Hib,
hepatitis-B, Japanese encephalitis, measles and rubella.
It said the community needs to know the importance of
immunising the child at the right age to ensure that he/she
receives full protection. The vaccines are available free of cost
at all government health facilities and every unvaccinated or
partially vaccinated child is at risk of life-threatening disease.
The department sought continued support from allied
departments, faith-based organizations, civil society
organisations, village council chairpersons, women leaders,
Rotary Club, Lions Club etc. in ensuring that all children under 5
years of age in the family or community complete their dose
during these special immunisation sessions being organised in
their areas as part of the IMI.