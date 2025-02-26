17 C
Indian Army establishes IT lab in Changlang 

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 25: The Indian Army in coordination with Assam Rifles inaugurated an IT Lab at a local school in Village Bijoypur 1, Changlang district, under Operation Sadbhavna, providing underprivileged students access to modern technology.

As part of the initiative, five computer sets and accessories were provisioned to the school benefiting around 300 students. 

The event witnessed participation from 200 local residents, including students, faculty members, community leaders, and ex-servicemen. Dignitaries present at the function highlighted the importance of IT in education.

The newly established IT Lab aimed to bridge the digital divide, enhance learning opportunities and equip students with essential computer skills for future employment.

The locals expressed gratitude for the Army’s continuous efforts in uplifting educational infrastructure, strengthening the bond between the armed forces and local.

