‘Play to Learn’ summit organised in Shillong The summit highlighted crucial role of play in young children’s overall development

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Sept 5: The first ‘Play to Learn’ Summit was

successfully organised in Shillong on Tuesday, highlighting the

crucial role of play in young children’s overall development.

The summit was presented by government of Meghalaya,

Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission (MECDM)

and Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP)

in collaboration with Sesame Workshop India Trust with

funding support from SBI Foundation and the Indian Institute of

Banking & Finance.

The state of Meghalaya is carrying out an Early Childhood

Development Mission (MECDM), which is the first of its kind

initiative in the country. The main goal of the mission is to

maximize the lifelong potential of children by providing the key

development support required in the critical “early years”: from

conception to eight years of age. The expected beneficiaries of

the mission are caregivers, children between the ages of 0-8

years (including those with disabilities), pregnant women and

lactating mothers. The Mission will convert all Anganwadi

Centers into ECD Centers to provide comprehensive support to

children, including nutrition, cognitive development, socio-

emotional learning, and the foundational development they

will need to succeed later in school and in life. Additionally,

there is a significant focus on community based and home-

based ECD activities. For instance, women’s self-help groups

and father’s circles will receive training so that they can act as

support groups to caregivers and can coach caregivers on

simple activities they can do at home to promote the cognitive

development and overall well-being of their children.

As part of this initiative, Sesame Workshop India, with support

from the MHSSP, is providing technical and implementation

support to the ECD Mission in designing and developing an

integrated ECD model to improve outcomes as envisaged in the

state’s ECD mission.

Sesame Workshop India is a global leader and innovator in play-

based pedagogy as an effective approach to teaching and

learning, with a strong track-record of impact for caregivers and

children in India and all over the world.

In a video message to the organisers of the summit, Conrad

Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya gave an inspiring oration

in which he said, “I firmly believe in the importance of play in

early childhood education. The Meghalaya Early Childhood

Development Mission is dedicated to nurturing a child’s holistic

growth during their formative years.” He emphasised the

incorporation of evidence-based methods such as positive

parenting and joyful learning, complemented by enhanced

nutrition and cognitive stimulation.

- Advertisement -

Sangma further highlighted the synergy of government

initiatives, all with the common aim of propelling Meghalaya to

the ranks of the country’s top 10 states. He called upon all

stakeholders to adopt a mission-oriented approach in the

implementation of the ECD Mission, viewing it as the

cornerstone for shaping the future of the state through its

youngest citizens.

Paul Lyngdoh, minister of the social welfare, government of

Meghalaya said, “As we gather here today at the ‘Play to Learn’

Summit, it is heartening to witness the collaborative efforts of

Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission, Sesame

Workshop India Trust, and our esteemed partners. Play is

meaningful; it’s a pathway to nurturing young minds and

building a brighter future for Meghalaya.”

Sampath Kumar, principal secretary, government of Meghalaya,

echoed this sentiment, remarking, “Children are inherently

inclined towards play and it is imperative that we acknowledge

the intrinsic role of play in their comprehensive development.

The Meghalaya Government remains firm in its commitment to

endorsing initiatives that contribute to realizing our vision of

delivering quality early childhood education. “

Simultaneously, Sesame Workshop India has been working

closely with the Social Welfare Department to carry out “Learn

Play Grow” in 4 districts of Meghalaya. Supported by the SBI

Foundation since 2020, this initiative is benefitting 90,000

children in 3000 Anganwadi Centres by training Anganwadi

workers to provide child-centered, play/activity-based

curricula, pedagogical processes, and effective techniques,

which can be further developed to support the Early Childhood

Development Mission throughout the state.

Sanjay Prakash, managing director, SBI Foundation, lauded the

significance of play-based learning as a cornerstone of early

childhood education. He said, “SBI Foundation takes immense

pride in its commitment to the state of Meghalaya and its

Government over the last 3 years along with our partners

Sesame Workshop India to strengthen ECCE in the state. We

are committed to the state to ensure that the young minds

studying in the anganwadi centres get the best start in life and

these children will progress through primary into secondary

education and contribute to the Indian growth story in the

future.”

Tusharendra Barpanda, head- Professional Development

Centre, eastern zone, Indian Institute of Banking & Finance

said, “We believe that holistic early childhood development is

key, and IIBF is proud to support efforts to promote the efforts

undertaken for early years in Meghalaya. I am confident that

our continuous engagement will generate new ideas and

strategies to support government of Meghalaya’s efforts in

promoting play-based learning in Meghalaya.”

Sonali Khan, managing trustee, Sesame Workshop India Trust

asserted, “Partnering with the Government of Meghalaya, SBI

Foundation and IIBF to support early childhood development in

the state of Meghalaya is a great honor for Sesame Workshop

India. I acknowledge the innate potential of play as a platform

for exploration, critical thinking, and innovation. Sesame

Workshop has integrated play-pedagogy globally over the last

50 years and has proven impact. It rests upon us, as adults who

are primary caregivers, to endorse and exemplify playful

learning for holistic development of child.”

Since its launch, the ECD Mission has carried out “block

conventions” in 10 blocks of the state, to sensitize community

leaders and front-line workers, as well as government

functionaries, about the importance of early childhood

development, and to invite the full ownership and engagement

of communities in rolling out ECD Mission. A unique component

of these conventions has been the participation of social We,

highlighting the cross-sector nature of ECD and the importance

of joint action to achieve the goals of the mission. A further

unique component of the mission is the focus on community

leadership and participation through a convergence of various

departments: Social Welfare, Health & Family, Education,

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) and State

Rural Employment Society (SRES). The Mission recognizes that

success will depend upon a true sense of ownership by

communities, from leadership to the household level.

As of September, the ECD Mission has developed a set of

Mission Guidelines which will be disseminated to all localities of

Meghalaya to enable ordinary individuals, community leaders,

and community institutions such as self-help groups, to carry

out ECD activities. The Mission is now engaged in rolling out

training for Master Trainers at the Cluster Level. On August 24,

2023, the first batch of training were conducted, equipping lady

supervisors, cluster coordinators, ASHA facilitators, Cluster

resource persons, Gram Sevaks/Sevikas, Anganwadi workers,

ASHAs, Community Gender HEalth Activists (CGHAs), School

teachers, Caregivers (mothers, father and other caregivers at

home), Self HElp Group members and Village Organizations

(VO) to be able to train their fellow cluster level colleagues, and

to start training community level functionaries and community

leaders. The next stage of the process will be the initiation of

the core activities of ECD Mission at the community level:

activities at the Anganwadi

Centres, home-based activities to be done by caregivers, and

community events to sensitize and mobilize all community

members.

The summit highlighted the importance of integrating local

culture and folklore practices to develop contextualized

teaching learning materials for ECCE as aligned with the

National Curriculum Framework (NCF, Oct 2022) and New

Education Policy 2020. Discussions explored evidence-based

initiatives to enhance children’s skills, the role of community

engagement in culturally tailored play-oriented education, and

the value of research in play-focused approaches. The summit

- Advertisement -

showcased the work of ECD Mission, and the contribution of

vital partners such as Sesame Workshop India in connecting

play-based learning with the National Curriculum Framework

(NCF) and NEP 2020. Caregivers were also highlighted for their

crucial role in supporting children’s play by creating a safe and

playful environment, providing easily available materials, and

fostering independent and creative play.