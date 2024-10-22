Tawang Launches Free Coaching to Empower APPSCCE Aspirants

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 22: A free crash course coaching program for aspirants from the 2-Tawang ST Assembly Constituency was launched on Wednesday at the Government Higher Secondary School in Tawang. This program is specifically designed to assist candidates preparing for the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examinations (APPSCCE). Sponsored by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, the initiative aims to provide much-needed support for local students who may face financial barriers in accessing quality coaching.

The formal inauguration of the program saw the presence of several prominent dignitaries. Among those in attendance were Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Commander of the Tawang Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput, Superintendent of Police Dr. DW Thongon, District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Hridar Phuntsok, Secretary General of the Tawang Monastery Education Society (TMEs) Kesang Norbu, Tawang Unit MMT President Pema Chowang, NPP Tawang District President Phurpa Lama, and Chairman of Tawang LAMPS Dorjee Norbu, along with the sponsor of the initiative, MLA Namgey Tsering.

The crash course coaching program will be conducted by two highly qualified faculty members from Pune, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the program. One of the faculty members has cleared the UPSC Mains examination three times, while the other recently cleared the UPSC Central Police Organisations (CPO) exams. Their involvement adds credibility to the program, ensuring that the students receive top-quality guidance as they prepare for their competitive exams.

During the launch, MLA Namgey Tsering emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting that financial constraints are often the main reason some candidates are unable to access proper coaching. He highlighted that such self-help efforts are critical for leveling the playing field and providing opportunities for those who otherwise may not be able to afford quality preparation for competitive exams. Tsering urged the students to take full advantage of the opportunity, stressing that discipline and punctuality are essential for success. He expressed confidence that this coaching program would help aspirants achieve success, not only in civil services but also in fields such as the army, police forces, and other government sectors.

Brigadier VS Rajput, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, also spoke at the event, offering words of encouragement to the young aspirants. He assured them that the district’s security forces would provide every possible support to nurture and encourage local talent. Brigadier Rajput emphasized the importance of hard work and commitment, reiterating that with the right guidance and perseverance, the students could achieve great success in their chosen fields. His words were warmly received by the attendees, who expressed gratitude for the support shown by the military and the local government.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the significance of such initiatives in empowering local youth. Darang pointed out that these efforts not only uplift individuals but also contribute to the overall development of the region. He pledged the district administration’s full support for the program and encouraged the students to stay focused on their goals.

The coaching initiative is seen as a vital step in empowering the youth of Tawang, especially those who have long aspired to join civil services and defense forces. It addresses a critical need in the community by offering free access to high-quality coaching, which would otherwise be inaccessible to many due to financial limitations. By providing this opportunity, Namgey Tsering’s initiative has opened doors for young aspirants to build successful careers in public service.

In addition to the coaching program, the dignitaries emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between local leaders, educational institutions, and the government to create more such opportunities for students in the future. The event highlighted how partnerships between different sectors—political, military, educational—can make a tangible difference in the lives of aspiring students.

The initiative has sparked optimism among students in the district, many of whom have expressed their enthusiasm for the program. With expert faculty members guiding them through the rigorous preparation process, these young candidates are hopeful that the coaching will significantly enhance their chances of success in the competitive APPSCCE exams. For them, the program represents a beacon of hope, providing them with the tools and support they need to pursue their ambitions.

As the crash course begins, there is a collective sense of determination among the aspirants. Armed with new resources and expert guidance, they are eager to make the most of this opportunity. For the community of Tawang, this initiative marks a step forward in supporting local talent and ensuring that no student is left behind due to financial constraints. The hope is that this crash course will become a model for similar initiatives across the state, empowering more students to achieve their dreams.