Internet shutdown reimposed in Manipur amidst student protests

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 26: The Manipur government has reissued an internet shutdown order for the
next five days following widespread protests in Imphal by thousands of students demanding justice
for the deaths of two Meitei teenagers.
According to the notification, “The State Government has decided to suspend/curb mobile internet
data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of
Manipur for five days with immediate effect until 7:45 PM on October 1, 2023.”
The protests in Imphal were sparked by the brutal killings of two Meitei students who had been
missing since July 6. The demonstrations were met with a heavy police response, including the use of
tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowds.
The students united in their demand for justice and condemned the alleged killings by armed Kuki
miscreants. They held banners and chanted slogans, calling for the punishment of those responsible
for the tragic deaths.
Earlier on September 23, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had lifted the internet ban that had
been in place for nearly five months since May 3, 2023.

