Internet shutdown reimposed in Manipur amidst student protests

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: The Manipur government has reissued an internet shutdown order for the

next five days following widespread protests in Imphal by thousands of students demanding justice

for the deaths of two Meitei teenagers.

According to the notification, “The State Government has decided to suspend/curb mobile internet

data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of

Manipur for five days with immediate effect until 7:45 PM on October 1, 2023.”

The protests in Imphal were sparked by the brutal killings of two Meitei students who had been

missing since July 6. The demonstrations were met with a heavy police response, including the use of

tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowds.

The students united in their demand for justice and condemned the alleged killings by armed Kuki

miscreants. They held banners and chanted slogans, calling for the punishment of those responsible

for the tragic deaths.

Earlier on September 23, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had lifted the internet ban that had

been in place for nearly five months since May 3, 2023.