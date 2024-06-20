June 26 declared paid holiday in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 19: The Nagaland government on Wednesday declared June 26, the day of polling for urban local body elections in the state, as a paid holiday for all the employees of the state government in the municipal and town council areas of the districts going to polls to enable them to participate and exercise their franchise.

- Advertisement -

This also applies to all categories of employees ordinarily residing in one area, but having the place of work in another area, a government notification said.

The day of polling was also declared a paid holiday to all the employees of banks and financial institutions in the municipal and town council areas under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Act, XXVI) to enable them to exercise their franchise.

In another notification, the state government declared June 22 (4th Saturday) as working day only for those offices/departments engaged in election works under the municipal/town council areas.