Keep pressure on Centre for implementation of Tiprasa accord: Tipra Motha chief

Pradyot Debbarma emphasises on community empowerment by providing leadership opportunities to women, youths

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, June 12: Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday exhorted party’s leaders and workers to maintain pressure on the Centre for proper implementation of the Tiprasa accord.

In March, Tipra Motha had entered into an agreement with the Centre and the state government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the issues faced by Tripura’s indigenous people.

“Signing accord is not everything, but what is important is its proper implementation. Maharani Kanchan Prabha Devi signed a merger agreement with the Centre in 1949, Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl inked TNV (Tripura National Volunteers) accord in 1988 and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) had also entered into an agreement”, he said in a Facebook post.

“Everybody was happy after Tipra Motha signed an agreement with the Centre to solve the problems of indigenous people. Signing an accord is not important. Party leaders, workers and people must keep pressure for proper implementation of the accord. Amidst hot and humid conditions, people are denied of drinking water and power service gets snapped after a mild shower. Under such a situation, we can’t call it ‘Ram Rajya’”, he said.

He highlighted the significance of community welfare over political gains, urging party leaders to prioritise people’s interests over personal ambitions for posts.

Debbarma also acknowledged past mistakes and urged for a focus on community empowerment, particularly by providing leadership opportunities to women and youth. He emphasised that true leadership lies in serving the community’s needs rather than pursuing individual ambitions.

“If we fail to do this, nothing will be achieved for Tiprasa (indigenous) people. There were mistakes in the past that’s why the people did not get anything”, he said. (PTI)

