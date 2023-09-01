Kohima DC eyes for departments and establishment plastic-free

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 31: Kohima deputy commissioner Shanavas C,

has once again reminded all departments and establishments

to do away with the use of single-use plastic items especially

use of packaged drinking water bottles below 20 litres in offices

and during meetings or functions.

Shanavas requested all government establishments to hold

sensitization sessions in offices to highlight the negative impact

of single-use plastic items and formulate an action plan for

respective offices for a plastic-free environment. The DC further

informed that a team constituted by District Task Force will be

carried out a surprise checking and a penalty will be imposed

for non-compliance.