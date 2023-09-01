27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 1, 2023
Kohima DC eyes for departments and establishment plastic-free

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 31: Kohima deputy commissioner Shanavas C,
has once again reminded all departments and establishments
to do away with the use of single-use plastic items especially
use of packaged drinking water bottles below 20 litres in offices
and during meetings or functions.
Shanavas requested all government establishments to hold
sensitization sessions in offices to highlight the negative impact
of single-use plastic items and formulate an action plan for
respective offices for a plastic-free environment. The DC further
informed that a team constituted by District Task Force will be
carried out a surprise checking and a penalty will be imposed
for non-compliance.

