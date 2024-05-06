Kohima Peace Memorial and Eco-Park to open soon

KOHIMA, May 5: Preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of Kohima Peace Memorial and Eco-Park in the Nagaland state capital. Diplomats from Japan will attend the event.

In this regard, a meeting was held at Forest Complex, Kohima today to review the progress of the inauguration of the Kohima Peace Memorial and Eco-Park. The meeting, chaired by Commissioner & Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Y. Kikheto Sema, was attended by nodal officers from various line departments.

The discussions focused on the upcoming visit of a Japanese delegation, led by the Japanese Ambassador, scheduled for May 8, 2024. Kikheto Sema instructed the designated departments to be prepared for the program.

An official statement said the inauguration of the memorial park will mark an important milestone in the region’s efforts to preserve its rich history and natural heritage. (NNN)