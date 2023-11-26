Kuki Zo MLAs removed from Manipur Assembly committees chairmanship

IMPHAL, Nov 25: Three Manipur legislators, hailing from the
Kuki Zo community, were removed from the chairmanship of
various committees of the Manipur Assembly, official
notifications said.
An assembly bulletin said that Mayanglambam Rameshwor was
appointed by the Speaker as the chairman of the Committee on
Public Undertakings in place of its previous chairman.
Mayanglambam is the National People’s Party (NPP) MLA from
the Kakching assembly constituency. The post was previously
held by LM Khaute, who represents the Churachandpur seat.
A separate bulletin stated that Mao constituency’s Naga
People’s Front (NPF) MLA Losii Dikho was appointed as the
chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances. The
post was earlier held by Saitu constituency’s Independent MLA
Haokholet Kipgen.
Lamlai BJP MLA K Ibomcha was appointed as chairman of the
Assembly Library Committee in place of Vungzagin Valte, BJP
MLA from Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district.
Valte had suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a
mob during the onset of the ethnic violence in Manipur
between Meiteis and Kukis.
The bulletins concerning the appointments were issued on
Wednesday.
However, the notifications did not cite any reason for
replacements, but as per Rule 198 (2) of the Assembly, “if the
chairman is for any reason unable to act, the Speaker may
appoint another chairman in his place”. (PTI)