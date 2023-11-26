Kuki Zo MLAs removed from Manipur Assembly committees chairmanship

IMPHAL, Nov 25: Three Manipur legislators, hailing from the

Kuki Zo community, were removed from the chairmanship of

various committees of the Manipur Assembly, official

notifications said.

An assembly bulletin said that Mayanglambam Rameshwor was

appointed by the Speaker as the chairman of the Committee on

Public Undertakings in place of its previous chairman.

Mayanglambam is the National People’s Party (NPP) MLA from

the Kakching assembly constituency. The post was previously

held by LM Khaute, who represents the Churachandpur seat.

A separate bulletin stated that Mao constituency’s Naga

People’s Front (NPF) MLA Losii Dikho was appointed as the

chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances. The

post was earlier held by Saitu constituency’s Independent MLA

Haokholet Kipgen.

Lamlai BJP MLA K Ibomcha was appointed as chairman of the

Assembly Library Committee in place of Vungzagin Valte, BJP

MLA from Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district.

Valte had suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a

mob during the onset of the ethnic violence in Manipur

between Meiteis and Kukis.

The bulletins concerning the appointments were issued on

Wednesday.

However, the notifications did not cite any reason for

replacements, but as per Rule 198 (2) of the Assembly, “if the

- Advertisement -

chairman is for any reason unable to act, the Speaker may

appoint another chairman in his place”. (PTI)