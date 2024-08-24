26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 24, 2024
“Kuki-Zo” non-inclusive and assimilative: Manipur MLA

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Aug 23: Three Manipur MLAs from the Paite and Hmar tribes have expressed concerns about the use of the term ‘Kuki Zo’ in press statements and social media, arguing that it does not adequately represent their tribes and fails to honour their distinct identities.

In a statement on Friday, Tipaimukh MLA N Sanate said, “I remain committed to upholding the aspirations and dreams of my people. I would like to make a solemn clarification that I have never endorsed, nor will endorse, any platform, organisation, or statement that excludes the Hmar nomenclature.”

Thanlon MLA Vungzagin Valte said, “The recent usage of the term ‘Kuki Zo’ is perceived by many within my community as non-inclusive and assimilative. I cannot accept or endorse any term that does not respect the individuality and dignity of all groups that form the fabric of my constituency.”

Valte emphasised that he is a “Paite scheduled tribe belonging to the Zomi community” and urged stakeholders to promote a term that unites and honours their shared history and future aspirations.

Kuki and Zomi are terms used to describe various sub-tribes sharing related customs and identities.

The term ‘Kuki’ became popular during the 19th and 20th centuries under British rule, while ‘Zomi’ is a collective identity adopted by some Kuki-Chin language speakers in India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Zomis generally reject the labels ‘Kuki’ and ‘Chin.’

Churachandpur MLA LM Khaute commented, “It has always been my endeavour to ensure the usage of suitable and appropriate terminology, and I cannot accept any term that excludes Zomi or misrepresents our identity in press statements.”

Khaute suggested that the most “suitable and inclusive term” would be ‘Kuki-Zomi-Hmar.’ (PTI)

