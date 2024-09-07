27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 7, 2024
type here...

Landslide-battered NH-29 partially opened

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 6: Landslide-battered National Highway 29 connecting Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur with state capital Kohima and Manipur was partially opened for heavy vehicles on emergency services on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The lifeline of the state was devastated by massive landslides at three locations along the highway on September 3 night, snapping communication and killing six persons at Pherima under the Chumoukedima district.

The government said all efforts are being made to restore the road and bring normality to the disaster-hit areas.

With the efforts of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. authorities and timely intervention of the state government, an immediate emergency arrangement was made for a single-lane NH-29, which was opened and operational with 20 heavy vehicles at one go today.

Western Sumi Hoho led by its president Shikaho Zhimo and Western Sumi Youth Front led by its president Atokiho Sumi, visited the disaster-hit areas at Pherima to show solidarity and sympathise with the people inflicted by the disaster.

10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

New chief secretary appointed in Arunachal

The Hills Times -
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September 10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe