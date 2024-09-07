Landslide-battered NH-29 partially opened

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 6: Landslide-battered National Highway 29 connecting Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur with state capital Kohima and Manipur was partially opened for heavy vehicles on emergency services on Friday.

The lifeline of the state was devastated by massive landslides at three locations along the highway on September 3 night, snapping communication and killing six persons at Pherima under the Chumoukedima district.

The government said all efforts are being made to restore the road and bring normality to the disaster-hit areas.

With the efforts of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. authorities and timely intervention of the state government, an immediate emergency arrangement was made for a single-lane NH-29, which was opened and operational with 20 heavy vehicles at one go today.

Western Sumi Hoho led by its president Shikaho Zhimo and Western Sumi Youth Front led by its president Atokiho Sumi, visited the disaster-hit areas at Pherima to show solidarity and sympathise with the people inflicted by the disaster.