27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 30, 2022
type here...

LF Govt’s Debt Burden Of Rs 13K Cr Weighing Heavy On Tripura: CM

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Agartala, Sept 29: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said his Government was bearing the brunt of the financial burden left by the erstwhile Left Front Government.

Saha also said that the State was dealing with problems at present owing to the ‘corrupt practices’ of the previous Government, such as alleged unlawful appointment of teachers.

- Advertisement -

“The CPI(M) Government has left a debt burden of Rs 13,000 crore, which is quite a big amount for a State like Tripura. Naturally, the present Government is bearing the brunt…” he said at a programme here.

“Our Government is also having trouble trying to solve the problem of 10,323 teachers, who were terminated from job by the court because of unlawful appointments. They (Left Front) created a mess in the State through illegal appointments and terror tactics,” the CM said.

Saha took a dig at Opposition leader Manik Sarkar, who had raised concerns in Assembly over Monday’s police action on the agitating teachers, and said that the former CM had also used similar means, if not harsher, to quell protests.

Calling upon people to have faith in the BJP, Saha promised that his party, if elected to power again, would make Tripura a more vibrant State in the days to come, “something that the communists could not do even after ruling the State for 35 years”.

- Advertisement -

A rally was taken out by the State unit of the BJP during the day to celebrate the Manik Saha Government’s decision to increase social pension to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000.

Deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma and BJP State president Rajib Bhattacharjee were among those who attended the rally. (PTI)

BTS’ Jimin-Approved Jackets For Myriads Of Events
BTS’ Jimin-Approved Jackets For Myriads Of Events
Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives
Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Seven Wonders of the New World
Seven Wonders of the New World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rupee Rises 13 Paise To Close At 81.80 Against US Dollar

The Hills Times - 0
BTS’ Jimin-Approved Jackets For Myriads Of Events Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More Top 10 Strongest Cats Seven Wonders of the New World