Sunday, March 2, 2025
LNKR conducts 2nd union assembly

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, March 1: The Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Manipur (LNKR) conducted the 2nd Union Assembly cum Seminar on February 27 and 28 hosted by Nkou Nhang Students’ Union in collaboration with Nkou Nhang Village Authority in Tamei sub division, Tamenglong district.

In the assembly, Mathiuchunbou Rimai, president acknowledged all the units and highlighted the challenges and issues of the union. The union reinstated not to compromise in any education related activities and also emphasized on the health sector as their main priority.

Speaking at the events, Tennyson Marianmai, tribunal general, LNKR, spoke about the ‘role and responsibilities of leadership’ and encouraged gathering to continue working as team-work with transparency, accountability and integrity, while Nk Job, former president of LNKR, spoke on ‘customary procedure of Liangmai’. He urged the youth not to forget the “tradition of the forefathers rather strengthen our customary laws”.

During the program N Wilung, chairman of Nkou Nhang Village Authority and Nk Masenwangbou, president of Nkou Nhang Students’ Union appreciated the “LNKR’s services of humanity” to the people. Church leaders, Village Authority and youth attended the assembly cum seminar.

Robin Pamai, pastor of Nkou Nhang Baptist Church blessed the delegates and all the units for the upcoming activities.

