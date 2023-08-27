27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Loaded dumper runs over motorcycle in W Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent
KHERONI, Aug 26: A loaded dumper runs over a motorcycle
with two riders on Umrangso-Lanka road in West Karbi
Anglong.
The motorcyclists were coming from Umrangso, Dima Hasao
and going towards Lanka in the nearby Hojai district. The
dumper (AS09 7957) drives over the two men as well as the
motorcycle (AS 09G 8416) as a result both of them died on the
spot.
The deceased has been identified as Roklarson Hanse (17) of
Umrangso, Chikilangso and Pabitra Bey (39) of Kheroni,
Chengbeng.
Bodies were taken into the custody of Umrangso police and the
dumper has been seized.

