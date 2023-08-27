Loaded dumper runs over motorcycle in W Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Aug 26: A loaded dumper runs over a motorcycle

with two riders on Umrangso-Lanka road in West Karbi

Anglong.

The motorcyclists were coming from Umrangso, Dima Hasao

and going towards Lanka in the nearby Hojai district. The

dumper (AS09 7957) drives over the two men as well as the

motorcycle (AS 09G 8416) as a result both of them died on the

spot.

The deceased has been identified as Roklarson Hanse (17) of

Umrangso, Chikilangso and Pabitra Bey (39) of Kheroni,

Chengbeng.

Bodies were taken into the custody of Umrangso police and the

dumper has been seized.