Major fire outbreak in school premise in Dimapur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 21: A major fire broke out in a school premise in Dimapur on Sunday. Fire station, West, Dimapur led by Commander ASI, Kingbongse, attended the fire call which came in at around 3.11 pm, this evening.

- Advertisement -

According to the Commander, the incident occured in the school premise of St Stephens Higher Secondary School, Dimapur. The fire gutted 6 type-2 rooms which were used to store constructions material and other utilities. While no casualties have been reported, the commander informed that property worth Rs 15 lakh were lost. Altogether, 4 fire tenders from west and central fire station, Dimapur and more than 15 firemen took action in the fire call.