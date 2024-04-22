Major fire outbreak in school premise in Dimapur

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, April 21: A major fire broke out in a school premise in Dimapur on Sunday. Fire station, West, Dimapur led by Commander ASI, Kingbongse, attended the fire call which came in at around 3.11 pm, this evening.
According to the Commander, the incident occured in the school premise of St Stephens Higher Secondary School, Dimapur. The fire gutted 6 type-2 rooms which were used to store constructions material and other utilities. While no casualties have been reported, the commander informed that property worth Rs 15 lakh were lost. Altogether, 4 fire tenders from west and central fire station, Dimapur and more than 15 firemen took action in the fire call.